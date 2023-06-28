By Beatrice Nakibuuka | Monitor

The governments of Uganda and South Sudan on Tuesday signed a Power Sales Agreement (PSA) to boost power trade between the two countries and bring socio-economic development to the border towns of Oraba, Elegu, Kaya and Nimule.

The 400kV Olwiyo-Juba transmission line will pick up power from Olwiyo sub station, which is already operational at 132kV. A joint technical committee has been established to plan and coordinate the project’s development, which follows a December 2015 Memorandum of Understanding to develop transmission and distribution infrastructure to connect the two countries.

In the MoU signed between Uganda and South Sudan, the Nile Equatorial Lakes Subsidiary Action Plan (NELSAP) was mandated to coordinate the joint development of the transmission line.

This cooperation is expected to enhance regional productivity and support security along the border towns. The two countries also collaborate in the power distribution segment, where distribution networks have already been constructed in the Uganda-South Sudan border towns of Nimule and Kaya. Read more