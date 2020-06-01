A regional body that monitors climate in the Greater Horn of Africa has warned of more floods and landslides in parts of East Africa, Uganda is inclusive and other countries from June to September.

According to the seasonal forecast that was released over the weekend by the Inter-government Authority on development’s Climate Prediction and Application Centre, a wetter than usual season is forecasted for Eastern and central Uganda, Western and central Sudan, south-western Ethiopia, southeastern South Sudan and in western Kenya.

The forecast reveals that the rest of the region is expected to receive the usual rainfall, except for a limited area of coastal of Somalia, where less than usual rain is expected.

In Uganda for-instance, experts have warned that this season will increases risks of floods, landslides, and will continue to lead to high water levels of Lake Victoria in the country.

Post-harvest losses and waterborne diseases should also be expected in Uganda according to the report.

Regional and national authorities are encouraged to use this seasonal forecast to adjust contingency plans, and to update them.