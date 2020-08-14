

By Benjamin Jumbe

Government working on setting up a marine University to build the country’s marine engineering capacity.

This has been revealed by President Museveni who wants it established at Namasagali in Kamuli district.

The President who was addressing journalists shortly after a tour of Nytil factory said the institution should be able to equip Ugandans with knowledge and skills in marine science.

He says it will offer certificates, diplomas and Degrees in marine operations.

The President has further challenged private players in the business sector like Kampala City Traders Association to embrace government efforts of import substitution.