By Ritah Kemigisa

The Ministry of Health is set to conduct a nationwide polio immunization campaign following the detection of the virus in the country.

The ministry recently confirmed the outbreak of Type 2 polio in the country.

The polio virus was established on July 21 from two samples collected on June 1 from the sewage plants of Bugolobi and Lubigi in Kampala.

According to Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the ministry’s spokesperson, the campaign to be carried out between October and December 2021, will see health workers conduct house-to- house vaccination for all children aged 5 years and below against polio.

The resurgence of Polio in Uganda may be attributed to the reduced routine immunization and Polio immunization rates in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.