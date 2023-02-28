Uganda is set to host the 14th East African Procurement Forum 2023. The forum is a platform for the public procurement regulatory bodies and suppliers from seven partner states of the East African Community which oversee over 200,000 registered suppliers.

The forum which is expected to draw over 300 participants is scheduled to take place at Kololo independence grounds from 23rd-26th March 2023.

Speaking to the media at the launch of the forum, the executive director of Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Asserts Authority -PPDA, Benson Turamye, said the forum provides participants with an opportunity to share experiences, opportunities, and challenges regarding public procurement in the region and come up with tangible resolutions to improve procurement systems and regulatory frameworks.

He added that this year, they are bringing a new menu to the forum, the Business Expo 2022, which intends to bring together investors from the region and other countries to showcase different business ideas.