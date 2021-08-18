By Frederic Musisi and Nobert Atukunda

Senior Ugandan officials were last evening holding a crisis meeting to thrash out details of a plan to host at least 2,000 fleeing Afghan nationals at the request of the United States.

The government was plunged into public relations turmoil after a top bureaucrat whom President Museveni briefed about the secret state-to-state arrangement, impulsively disclosed it to juniors.

Subsequently, the new State Minister in-charge of Refugees, Ms Esther Anyakun, confirmed to this newspaper yesterday morning that President Museveni had endorsed the deal, much to the chagrin of State House.

