Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) has partnered with Idro’s Foods to organize the first-ever street food festival in the country slated for 8th-9th October at Motiv Bugolobi in support of street vendors.

Speaking to journalists at its launch, Mrs. Pamela Adong, the co-founder of Idro’s street foods said in the event, they aim to bring all street food vendors together and show their potential by offering different food varieties in the market.

She says their goal is to support street food vendors to grow their market share in the food value chain as most time they operate in small spaces and micro-environment, adding that this is time for them to be recognized and get exposure.

Mr. Adong noted that they also want to unite all street food vendors not only in Kampala but the country at large as their long-time goal is to unite all African street food vendors.

Ms Rita Namusoke, the innovations and commercialization executive at Tusker Lite says they are going to make a one-month-long campaign in universities and other areas so that people can appreciate street food vendors.

Other notable sponsors were Jumia food, among others.