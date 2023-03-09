By Mike Sebalu

Uganda through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development in collaboration with the Nuclear Business Platform is set to host the Africa Nuclear Business Platform 2023 (AFNBP 2023) to understand and discuss nuclear energy developments in Africa and explore areas of strategic collaborations to move Uganda and African countries’ nuclear industry forward.

The conference presents an excellent opportunity to Uganda, particularly, and the African continent in general to find suitable approaches to challenges in the nuclear industry.

This comes at a time when seven Sub-Saharan African countries, including Uganda, have committed to having nuclear energy as part of their energy mix between 2030 to 2037.

According to the Minister of Energy, Ruth Nankabirwa, the conference comes at a time when Uganda is in preparation for the amendment of the Atomic Energy Act, 2008, to strengthen the legal regime for nuclear safety, security, safeguards for nuclear material, civil nuclear liability and maintaining the nuclear institutional framework.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in March 2023 between 14th-17th with over 300 stakeholders from the international nuclear community expected to attend.