All is set for the regional ministerial meeting on Ebola that kicks off tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12 in Kampala.

According to the Ministry of Health spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the meeting will develop strategies for turning the tide against the disease that has claimed 17 lives, with 48 cumulative cases and 14 recoveries.

He says the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention has identified Uganda as the host. Tomorrow’s meeting will be attended by Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia which were ravaged by Ebola between 2014 and 2016.

According to the health ministry, Uganda is currently monitoring 800 suspected cases.