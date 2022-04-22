By Moses Ndhaye

The government says effective next year it’s considering introducing a malaria vaccine for children less than 5 years of age.

The Minister for Health, Jane Ruth Aceng says the vaccine has been piloted in some African countries including Kenya, Malawi, and Uganda now is also ready to introduce the vaccine effective next year.

She says the eligible children under five years of age will be given, up to 4 dozes apart.

According to the Health Ministry, Uganda registers at least 16 malaria deaths per day with 25,000 cases.

Every year, more than 400,000 people die of malaria and 94% of these deaths occur in the African region, according to the World Health Organisation.

Children under five years are the most vulnerable group, accounting for 67% of deaths.

In Uganda, the malaria prevalence rate stands at 9%.