Ugandans living in China no longer have to incur costs of travelling back home to acquire new passports.

The development has been confirmed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Simon Mundeyi while addressing journalists at the police headquarters at Naguru.

Mundeyi says the entire process of acquiring or renewing a passport including the capturing of fingerprints will all be carried out at the passport office located at the Uganda Embassy in Beijing.

Mundeyi says this office will be officially launched on May 2, 2023.

He has meanwhile encouraged Ugandan travelers to use the self-service automated machines for clearance while at the airport to avoid long queues.

The passport office in China joins the six other services offered by the Ugandan missions abroad including; Washington DC in the United States of America, London in the United Kingdom, Pretoria in South Africa, Abu Dhabi in the Middle East, Ottawa in Canada and Copenhagen in Denmark