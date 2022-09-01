By Micheal Sebalu

The government working together with the external labor recruitment agencies agrees on putting up shelters in United Arab Emirate countries as attachment centers to give support to the migrant workers from Uganda.

The state minister of gender, labor, and social development Charles Okello Angola says it is important to have the shelters with staff to follow up with the Ugandans in UAE as the bilateral agreements have not yet yielded results in reducing problems, especially with domestic workers.

This while launching the five-year strategic plan for the Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies at Skyz hotel.

Meanwhile, the chairman of UAERA, Baker Akantambira, noted that the main issues of focus in their strategic plan 2022-2027 are to improving the welfare of the workers, ensuring that policies and regulations are put in place, having shelters that can render support to the workers in case of any danger among others.