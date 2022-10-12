The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has revealed that Uganda will in the coming week receive Ebola vaccines for the Sudan strain.

The Sudan Ebola outbreak in Uganda has since claimed lives of 19 people and infected about 54 people.

Speaking at an emergency high-level ministerial meeting on cross-border collaboration for preparedness and response to Ebola Virus Disease, Dr. Aceng said Uganda is to receive two vaccine types; 171 Oxford doses manufactured in the UK and 300 Sabin doses manufactured in the USA.

She adds that more than 40,000 doses are expected in November.

According to Aceng, the vaccines have undergone research for efficacy and safety but says more research is being done on how long they can protect someone.

The meeting has brought together 11 countries from East Africa and West Africa that have had experience in handling Ebola and discussing measures to strengthen cross-border collaboration and preparedness.