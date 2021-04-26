By Benjamin Jumbe

The European Commission has announced new funding of €149m, an equivalent of Shs649bn in aid for the wider Horn of African region in 2021.

Uganda is to receive Shs139bn to help address the increasing humanitarian needs in countries like Djibouti, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan and Uganda and efforts against the Desert Locust infestation.

The Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, says with millions in need of urgent assistance in the region, the EU is ensuring that emergency life-saving support, such as food, nutrition, health and protection, reaches those in need.

In Uganda, EU humanitarian funding will focus on providing assistance to the most vulnerable refugees and their host communities, as well as strengthen disaster preparedness in addressing multiple crises, including epidemics.

Uganda is currently a home to over 1.4 million refugees.