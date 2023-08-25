The European Union in partnership with Belgium and Germany, is set to give Uganda 112 million Euros which is approximately Shs450.6 billion to promote education for adolescent girls in 200 schools across the country.

The European Union Ambassador to Uganda, Jan Sadek says the money will promote education for adolescent girls and support 200 schools in the country to reduce sexual and gender-based violence and promote sexual and reproductive health rights.

“Globally and at country levels, youth is an important stakeholder for the EU and we make efforts to better listen to what they have to say and to influence our policies and programmes. In this context, here in Uganda we are about to launch a youth sounding board to foster a stronger dialogue between youth from across the country and the EU,” Ambassador Sadek said.

He made the remarks while speaking at the European Union Ambassador’s residence in Kololo during the flagging off of 19 Ugandan students who are set to study from Europe under the Erasmus + scholarship programme.

Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees are high-level and integrated study programs, at master level, which are designed and delivered through an international partnership of higher education institutions of EU member states and associated countries.

However, the State Minister for Primary Education Dr. Joyce Kaducu asked the Uganda students abroad to always transfer skills, knowledge, and experience back home after studies for the development of the country.