

President Museveni has announced that Uganda will next month start tests for a coronavirus vaccine.

Addressing the nation last evening in Mbale, Museveni said scientists have given him good news that they have developed seven wonderful products.

He said six of which are under trial, and one, an immune booster is already being used.

The first three (3) are all anti-virals- killing the virus and limiting the damage of the virus to the body. The scientists have told me that dozens of people have been healed by these substances but, starting December 15, 2020, patients under strict medical supervision will have this medicine tried on them.

According to Museveni, the trial likely to start on December 15th, 2020 will have patients put in one place for scientists to watch as the medicine being applied on them and when they get cured, it will mean there was no other intervention that cured them.

According to Museveni, after a period of 40 days, enough patients will have been tested to convince other people that the drug works.

The new development by Museveni comes at time the UK is yet to roll out and approve a covid19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech with the first jabs expected to be delivered on December 7th, 2020.