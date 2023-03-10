Uganda is expected to start generating nuclear power by 2031. According to a statement from the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa, preparation to evaluate the Buyende Nuclear Power Plant site is ongoing.

She says the power plant is expected to generate 2,000MW, with the first 1000MW to be connected to the national grid by 2031.

According to Nankabirwa, Uganda is making firm steps to integrate nuclear energy into the electricity generation mix to ensure energy security and provide sufficient electricity for industrialization.

Last year, the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) mission approved the development of a nuclear power plant in Uganda.

The mission observed that the government of Uganda is committed to developing the required infrastructure for nuclear power in a coordinated approach with all concerned stakeholders.

Nuclear Energy experts will next week converge in Kampala for the Africa Nuclear Business Platform (AFNBP 2023).