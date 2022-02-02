By Ritah Kemigisa

The Governments of Uganda and United Arab Emirates have committed to set up an efficient monitoring system to monitor the condition of all migrant workers in the Middle East.

This has been revealed by the Minister of Gender, Labor and Social Development Betty Amongi while addressing journalists at the media center after her one week working visit in Saudi Arabia to discuss the safety of Ugandans following reports of abuse and other complaints.

Amongi says for effective monitoring of the deployed workers, both foreign and local recruitment agencies will be required to produce quarterly reports on each deployed migrant worker.

She adds that the foreign agencies must also employ Ugandan translators to respond to distress calls raised by migrant workers.

Amongi meanwhile says a joint technical team is to be set up before the end of this month to support the two countries implement the situation to ensure safe and decent labor externalization.