By Monitor Reporter

At the forefront of global climate action, Uganda, in collaboration with the International Energy Agency (IEA), has launched an ambitious Energy Transition Plan (ETP) at COP28. The initiative is a visionary blueprint to revolutionise the country’s energy sector.

It is poised to transform Uganda’s energy landscape, transitioning 94 percent of the population from biomass to renewable energy by 2030 and marking a significant step towards environmental sustainability and economic development.

The ETP, resulting from a strategic partnership between Uganda and the IEA, aims to increase the East African nation’s renewable energy capacity to 52 GW by 2040. “This plan is a testament to what can be achieved through international cooperation and a shared vision for a sustainable future,” said Dr Fatih Birol, the executive director of the IEA. “The IEA is proud to partner with Uganda in this pivotal endeavour.” Read more