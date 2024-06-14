Surita Sandosham, President and CEO of Heifer International Uganda, has called on the government to support business incubation centers that nurture youth-led innovations. These centers provide vital resources, mentorship, and a supportive environment for young entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into successful ventures, creating much-needed jobs.

Sandosham made the remarks during a tour of the Agri-Business Incubation Center at Namanve Industrial Area. With youth unemployment on the rise – from 6.54% in 2021 to 6.58% in 2022, according to Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) – prioritizing youth innovations is crucial for tackling unemployment.

“We want to be a partner with the young people, we know that they have great ideas but there is not much of an enabling environment and so creating enabling environment and getting them to meet mentors, that is what we want to do,” Sandosham noted.

By scaling up support for young innovators, Uganda can unlock the potential of its youth and drive economic growth.