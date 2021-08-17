A Ugandan named Kule Phillip died in Qatar Doha.

He was deployed by Premier Recruitment, a labor export company.

The body will be repatriated from Qatar where he used to work.

According to data sourced from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, under which labour externalisation is supervised, indicates that the number of Ugandans seeking employment in the Middle East has been growing since 2010, becoming one of the biggest stock of labour opportunities and source of remittance.

More details to follow.