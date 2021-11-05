The Federal Government of Somalia yesterday expelled Ugandan diplomat Simon Mulongo, giving him a week to leave the war-torn Horn of Africa country, after declaring him persona-non-grata.

In other words, Mr Mulongo, the deputy special representative of the African Union chairperson Moussa Faki and deputy Head of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), is officially an unwelcome person in Somalia.

