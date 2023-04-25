Political and human rights activist, Dr. Kizza Besigye has decried the calibre of elites in the country who have allegedly failed to cause the desired change.

He gives an example of Sudan where the elite class led the struggle for change against former president Omar al-Bashir.

Besigye, however, argues that the elite group in Uganda is selfish, greedy, and short-sighted.

His comments comes at a time he has called for a grand reset of how the country works since according to him, the country is at the verge of being a failed state.

Argentina, Brazil, the Philippines, Taiwan, Korea, Spain, as well as the French Revolution, are examples of societies whose political process and democratization was influenced by the participation of the middle class in quest for better things.

Besigye meanwhile says the grand reset he talks about is not going to be engineered and executed by himself but says it is a general responsibility.

“Regratebly in Uganda, we seem to be unfortunate that our elites are of the worst type that I have interacted with. First of all are quite selfish, greedy, and short-sighted. So they will look for how to benefit today without caring what happens tomorrow,” Besigye said.