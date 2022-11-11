John Eudes Keitirima, a Ugandan Judge has been voted as president of the East African Magistrates and Judges Association (EAMJA) for 2022/2024.

Justice Keitirima, who is also the head of the Family Division Court was elected unopposed yesterday in the ongoing EAMJA General Assembly held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Other members of the Council from Uganda include; Entebbe Grade One Magistrate, Stella Paculal Okwong as Deputy General Secretary, while Justice Tadeo Asiimwet is the President of Uganda Judicial Officers Association, and Deputy Registrar Land Division, Natukunda Janeva was also voted as a council member.

The outgoing president of the regional Judicial officers body, Sophia Wambura from Tanzania handed over to Justice Keitirima in a ceremony witnessed by Rwandan Chief Justice, Dr. Faustin Ntezilyayo.

It was agreed that Uganda hosts the 2023 EAMJA conference and general meeting.