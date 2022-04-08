

By Prossy Kisakye

A Ugandan international trade lawyer is among three emerging African leaders selected for the Mo Ibrahim 2022 Leadership Fellowship.



Tabitha Namulinda, an enrolled advocate working with Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs will participate in one-year mentoring programmes at leading multilateral institutions.

Namulinda has also been a negotiator in Geneva, Switzerland, representing Uganda in trade negotiations at the World Trade Organization.

The other selected fellows are Joe Lemaron, a development professional from Kenya and Ilsa Cá e Sá from Guinea-Bissau.

In a press statement, Mo Ibrahim, Founder and Chair of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, says through this programme, the fellows will develop their expertise and gain first-hand experience in working on critical issues facing Africa today.

The incoming Fellows; Joe Lemaron will join the African Development Bank (AfDB); Ilsa Cá e Sá will join the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA); and Tabitha Namulinda will join the International Trade Centre (ITC).

During their 12-month programmes, Fellows gain both technical and leadership skills, while contributing directly to research and policy design.

A special feature of the programme is the opportunity to benefit from the direct mentorship of the heads of the host organisations.

Since 2012, 31 Fellows (including this year’s cohort) from across Africa have participated in the programme.

Upon completion of their placements, Fellows become members of the Foundation’s Now Generation Network (NGN), a coalition of young and mid-career Africans from all 54 African countries, who are committed to moving the continent’