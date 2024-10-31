Ugandan lawyer Steven Kalali has filed a petition with the East African Court of Justice against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for alleged violations of prisoners’ rights.

The petition stems from a prison break attempt at Makala Central Prison in Kinshasa on September 1-2, 2024, which led to over 100 deaths and numerous rape cases.

Kalali contends that the DRC government violated international standards by detaining minors and adults together. He further alleges that security officials used live ammunition on unarmed inmates, resulting in fatalities and human rights abuses.

In his suit, Kalali seeks declarations from the court that the DRC government failed to provide basic prison infrastructure and violated international treaties. Additionally, he is seeking compensation for victims and orders for the DRC to ensure prison safety, security, and avoid overcrowding.

“At the time of the incident, the prison facility was overcrowded. This is a prison that was established in 1957 with the capacity of one thousand and five (1005) inmates but at the time when the impulse occurred, it was having over fourteen thousand inmates which is way above its capacity,” he said on Thursday.

The DRC government has 45 days to respond to these allegations.