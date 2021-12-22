In 2019, Milly Namazi, like thousands of other young Ugandans who have sought greener pastures abroad, was excited to leave Uganda after securing a job as a housemaid in Saudi Arabia.

The 26-year-old mother of two had just separated from the father of her kids when she got the job through a labor export company, Dreams Connect Company Limited based in Kibuli, Kampala, with hopes that she would be able to take care of her aging parents as well as meet all her kids’ basic needs.

Namazi’s family says her contract expired four months ago and that’s when she was expected to return to her parents at Kagezi village, Kimaanya-Kabonera division in Masaka City in central Uganda.

