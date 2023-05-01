As Uganda joins the rest of the world to mark Labor Day, Ugandan migrant workers have decried the continued exploitative working conditions and mistreatment in the Middle East.

Speaking to KFM, the president of the Migrant Workers Voice, Abdallah Kayonde has noted with concern that a number of their colleagues especially in Saudi Arabia remain imprisoned, and marginalized while others are unfairly deported.

Kayonde is now asking the Ugandan government to come up with social security policies for migrant workers like insurance to improve their working conditions.

He is also asking the government to offer psycho-social support services to some of the migrant workers who have been tortured and abused.

“It is very important for Ugandans that have suffered, that have gotten challenges abroad to be rehabilitated in terms of reintegration. Let it be a point that the Ugandan migrant workers are regarded and considered as an integral part of Uganda’s economy which they contribute to,” Kayonde said.