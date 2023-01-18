A 28-year-old Ugandan pastor, Joseph Collins Twahirwa alias Daddy Collins of Epikaizo Ministries International in Bugoloobi has been remanded to Luzira prison on charges of raping a 36-year-old female tourist.

Daddy Collins as he is commonly referred to by his followers has tried to hide from cameras by wearing a hooded sweater and having his lawyers cover his face while in court on Wednesday, January 18.

The predicament of Saulite Anda; a tourist from Latvia was brought to light by a local Newspaper after she had been frustrated by police at both Jinja road and CID.

Court has heard that on December 12, 2022, at his residence in Munyonyo zone in Kampala district, Daddy Collins who juggles being a shepherd and lawyer had sexual intercourse with Anda without her consent.

Anda who has already left the country in her statement at CID said she was invited to Uganda by Daddy Collins after connecting with him on TikTok.

On December 11, 2022, she was picked by Daddy Collins’ security team that instead of taking her from an already booked apartment in Makindye to her tormentor’s home at Munyonyo.

That while there, the victim who is a mother of two told the publication that in addition to stealing her money, the pastor had carnal knowledge of her before declaring his intentions to have a baby with her. Afterwards, she was taken to her apartment in Makindye where she was left with no money for survival. She was later advised by her neighbours to report the matter to police.

However, the police have not preferred any theft charges against Daddy Collins. KFM understands that the state prosecutor has intimated to court that police investigations are still ongoing.

After reading the rape charges, Nakawa Court chief magistrate, Ritah Neumbe Kidasa informed the pastor that he cannot plead to them because the lower court has no jurisdiction to try capital offences. He has been advised to enter a plea and seek bail in the High Court at a later date.

However, before his remand to Luzira prison, the pastors’ lawyers had asked to have their defence witness protected and to have limited access to a family member due to one of his concealed ailments. Court and state prosecutor, Doreen Elima declined to grant the requests, saying there is no cause for alarm as rape is just like any other capital offence.

Additionally, three police officers have been since arrested and charged for irregular conduct regarding the manner in which they responded to Anda’s case.