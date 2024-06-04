Uganda Referees have been appointed by the continental football governing body, CAF to officiate the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers game between Djibouti and Ethiopia.

Ali Sabila Chelengat has been appointed centre referee and will be assisted by countrymen Ronald Katenya and Hakim Mulindwa as First and Second Assistant Referees respectively.

While Nigeria’s Shantal Shuaibu Amiru will be the referees assessor.

Djibouti host Ethiopia on Sunday June 9th 2024 at El Jadida Stadium, Morocco in the preliminary round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers where Tanzanian official Mohammad Khalid Abdallah will be the match commissioner.