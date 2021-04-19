By Ivan Ssenabulya

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has awarded medals and certificates to Ugandan soldiers for their outstanding contribution in peace buildings.

Soldiers, from Battle Group 29, were awarded at a ceremony presided over by the AMISOM Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Diomede Ndegeya, also attended by the Contingent Commander Brig. Gen. Don William Nabasa.

Lt. Gen. Ndegeya commended the soldiers, for securing the coastal town of Barawe and the surrounding areas, and paid tribute to soldiers who lost lives in the line of duty.

The soldiers deployed to the mission in December 2019 under the command of Col. Edward Kaddu, are due to rotate out of the mission, after completion of duty.

The contingent is to be replaced by Battle Group 32, commanded by Col. Jonathan Ojok Och.