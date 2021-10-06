By Benjamin Jumbe

A Ugandan is among 15 individuals and groups that have been recognized for making a significant impact on communities, countries, and regions of the Commonwealth, by creating innovative solutions to pressing development challenges.

Juliet Namujju’s Kimuli Fashionability, a social enterprise that empowers disabled people by imparting creative skills training and up-cycles waste materials and blending them with African fabrics stood out in the prosperity category.

Speaking to KFM, Namujju says this award gives their work much-needed visibility and credibility in the reputable networks that the commonwealth has.

Other winners from East Africa are Tanzania’s Prof. Askwar Hilonga and Richard Ochieng Arwa from Kenya.

This year’s winners of the Commonwealth Secretary-General’s Innovation for Sustainable Development Awards each received a trophy, £3,000 in prize money, and the opportunity to scale up their innovations in collaboration with partners and mentors across the Commonwealth.