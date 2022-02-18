By Christine Nakyeyune

Two Ugandans are among the finalists announced for the Commonwealth Youth Awards 2022.

These young people including inventors, activists, and entrepreneurs from 17 countries are recognized for transforming lives with projects focusing on health, climate, education, poverty, and justice.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland says in a statement that four people from across Africa have been shortlisted for innovations in conservation, climate change, health, and clean energy.

In Uganda, Franc Kamugyisha was shortlisted for his climate action innovation that targets to achieve SDG 13. He is the founder of ‘EcoPlastile’, an organisation which recycles consumer plastic and glass waste into long-lasting plastic timbers, roofing tiles and biodegradable facemasks and shields.

While Sylvia Kyomuhendo’s innovation focuses on SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being.

She is the co-founder of the ‘Infants Health Foundation’ – a grassroots organization that runs ten motorcycle ambulances transporting patients to health facilities.

Organised by the Commonwealth Youth Programme, the awards recognise outstanding Commonwealth young people (aged 15-29), whose projects are transforming lives in their communities; providing practical solutions to complex problems and helping to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals and 2030 Agenda.

More than 1000 entries were received this year – the highest ever recorded. The finalists were selected across each of the award’s regional categories (Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe & Canada, and the Pacific) following a rigorous judging process.

All 20 finalists will each receive a trophy, certificate, and £1,000 to expand the impact of their projects. Each regional winner will receive £3,000 and the overall Pan-Commonwealth winner will take home a total of £5,000.