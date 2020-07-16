By Perez Rumanzi

The minister of state for microfinance says some Ugandans can only claim to be poor partly because they chose to be so in addition to their lavish spending.

According to Mr Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, there are several government policies and initiatives on poverty alleviation.

“No Ugandans should claim to be poor. If anyone is poor in Uganda then it’s by personal choice and they shall never live to be rich. It is just a feeling that they are poor. What hasn’t the government done to drive Ugandans out of poverty?” Mr Kasolo asked.