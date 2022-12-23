By Mike Sebalu

As Ugandans prepare to usher in the new year, they have been asked to bear in mind the urgent need to save and conserve nature and biodiversity.

Speaking to KFM, Robert Turyakira, a climate activist and Deputy Executive Director of Environment Shield, said this year’s festivities come on the heels of the commitments made by governments to conserve biodiversity.

The commitment was made at the recently concluded United Nations Biodiversity Conference, COP15- the fifteenth meeting of Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, bringing together countries to agree on targets to ensure the survival of species and stem the collapse of ecosystems across the world.

During the conference, governments agreed to reverse nature loss. Turyakira now says this agreement must be taken as a launch pad for urgent action from the government of Uganda, businesses, and society in 2023.