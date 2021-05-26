By Ritah Kemigisa

Ugandans have been asked to stop criticizing the new speaker of the 11th parliament Jacob Oulanyah and instead give him space and support to work.

Since he took the oath of office after he was declared winner of the speakership race in which he defeated his former boss, many have alleged that Oulanyah is a mere state agent who will not deliver on the interests of the people.

However, Mike Sebalu, a senior NRM member and former EALA MP says, it is too early and unfair to judge Oulanyah who has barely started presiding over sessions.

Sebalu says judging Oulanyah using his previous position as a deputy speaker does not hold water.

In a victory speech, Oulanyah called for unity, respect, and decorum among members during legislative debates.

He further pledged to provide leadership that seeks to build bridges, mend relationships and re-build friendship as they replace despair with hope