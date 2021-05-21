By Juliet Nalwooga

The Uganda Law Reform Commission, has asked the public to ignore a version of the constitution making rounds on social media indicating that the parliamentary and local government council term of office has been changed from five to seven years.

The commission says the Supreme Court appeal judgment of Lawyer Male Mabirizi and the Attorney General also known as the age limit petition, declared sections 2, 6, 8, 9 and 10 of the constitution which sought to extend the term of office of parliament and local government to seven years was unconstitutional.

While amending the constitution in December 2017, Parliament voted to extend its term of office from five to seven years but it was rejected by the Constitutional Court in the petition filed by Male Mabirizi.