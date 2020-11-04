Minister Mary Karooro Okurut has asked all Ugandans to interest themselves and own the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs if they are to be achieved in Uganda.

Launching the triple SDG reports and SDG secretariat website in Kampala, Karooro said people will not learn about the goals through rocket science, and therefore, adding a lot of effort is still needed.

Findings from the three reports show a mixed picture of Uganda’s readiness to implement the 2030 Agenda in both its policy and institutional environment.

According to the reports, Uganda made progress in adopting the SDGs most notably in the NDP II, which is important as the country moves into the NDP III period.

The reports recommend Uganda prioritizes investment in Environment, Governance, and Industry as areas that can increase SDG performance.