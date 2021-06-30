By Ritah Kemigisa

Finance minister Matia Kasaija has advised Ugandans who will receive the shs 100,000 covid relief cash handout from government to spend it carefully.

Cabinet has approved 16 groups including Taxi and bus drivers, Boda boda riders, DJs and street vendors as some of the vulnerable people who have been severely affected by the second lockdown that has entered its second week.

The ministry hopes to release about Shs 54billion next week which has been allocated to help over 1 million people in 500,000 households in Kampala, and other cities and municipalities.

Minister Kasaija says much as the relief cash to be given out is little, the beneficiaries should only buy essential commodities for their consumption especially food.

Cabinet has since advised those who get the money to buy at least 20kgs of posho valued at Shs 40,000, 10kgs of beans valued at Shs 25,000 and at least 3 liters of cooking oil with each liter valued at Shs 4,000.