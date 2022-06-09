By Benjamin Jumbe

The chairperson of the Parliament’s defence and internal affairs committee Rosemary Nyakikongoro has defended the continued commemoration of Heroes’ day urging all Ugandans to embrace it.

Nyakikongoro who is also Sheema district woman Mp says the day is not for only recognizing those that fought but all individuals who make various contributions to the country’s development.

She urges Ugandans to ensure that they excel in their various fields to contribute to the development of the country. She adds that if the country has more heroes, there will be peace.

81 individuals are to be awarded medals today during the Heroes’ Day celebrations.