By Ritah Kemigisa

Uganda today starts its new financial year 2021/2022 with a mild recovery in some sectors, while economic growth is expected to reach 4.3% before returning to pre-pandemic rates of 6-7% in the medium term.

However, as the new fiscal year begins, internet users, motorists and consumers of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be required to dig deeper into their pockets to fund the national budget’s expenditure.

Parliament last financial year under the Excise Duty Amendment Bill, 2021 endorsed a range of taxes in a move aimed at raising more revenue.

Internet users will pay a 12% tax on Internet bundles after Over the Top the top (OTT) tax was dropped.

Motorists will pay an additional Shs100 in tax per liter of petrol and diesel.

Landlords with more than one building are to pay a 25% rental tax on each building separately.