By Benjamin Jumbe

The scouts movement has called on all Ugandans to join efforts to save the environment.

The all has been made by the scouts’ chief commissioner Gen Katumba Wamala at the launch of the earth hour campaign in Kampala.

Gen Katumba expressed concern over the continued destruction of the natural resources.

He says all Ugandans must become more responsible in the protection of the environment and consider planting a tree among other activities.