

By Benjamin Jumbe

All Ugandans have been challenged to play their roles individually in building and protecting Uganda.

The challenge comes from the executive director of Kampala capital City Authority Dorothy Kisaka as Uganda celebrates its 58th Independence anniversary.

Kisaka says everyone has a responsibility and assignment to contribute to nation building.

She adds that no one should undermine themselves because of their status but rather offer their best to ensure a better country.

The independence day anniversary celebration is under the theme “Celebrating Uganda’s steady progress towards economic take off and self-sustaining economic growth”