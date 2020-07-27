

By Benjamin Jumbe

Ugandans have been challenged to adjust their lives to the new normal amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes as some stakeholders push the government to emulate Kenya and Rwanda which are set to open their airports at the beginning of August.

Addressing the nation last week president Museveni said the country’s airport would remain closed until the coronavirus situation in other countries improves.

Speaking to KFM, State minister for international relations Henry Okello Oryem says people should now learn to work under the prevailing circumstances embracing the new normal whether or not the airport and borders are open.