By Arthur Arnold Wadero

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Gen Jeje Odongo, yesterday told Members of Parliament that despite efforts by the government to look for and evacuate Ugandans trapped in Afghanistan, a section of them are not willing to return.

Gen Odongo was responding to queries raised by legislators on the Foreign Affairs Committee in regard to foreign policy.

“We are making every effort to look out for any other Ugandan in Afghanistan and have established that there are also some who are unwilling to return. They simply say we are okay, we don’t want to leave,” Gen Odongo said.

He added: “The evacuation of Ugandans is done voluntarily, we aren’t forcing anyone to leave Afghanistan.”

