By Moses Ndhaye

Absa Bank Uganda has announced a Shs54.5 million sponsorship package for the various sports teams to represent Uganda at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The sponsorship will go towards medical care, health insurance and training kits for the team of 22 that comprises boxers, athletes, swimmers among other sports disciplines.

Speaking at a press conference hosted by the Uganda Olympic Committee, the banks’s Marketing and Customer Experience Director Hellen Basuuta Nangonzi says the teams which have qualified must be supported because they are to market Uganda abroad.

This year’s summer Olympics will take place between 23rd July and 8th August, after being postponed from 2020 over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In another historical occurrence, Uganda will for the first time in history send a team comprising of more women than men, with 12 women out of 22.