By Damali Mukhaye

All Ugandans across the country have two months left to replace their old passports with the new East Africa Community E-passport.

The Government through the Ministry of Internal Affairs’, Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration set April 4 as the deadline for phasing out the old passport.

The holders of old passports now have only two months left to replace their passports with the new ones.

In an interview yesterday, the spokesperson of Internal Affair, Mr Jacob Simunyu said that this applies to Ugandans who wish to travel.

According to the response of Ugandans have increased because before Covid-19, they could issue about 1,000 passports on a daily basis but right now, they are issuing out over 1,500 passports in a day

He says that they have put in place all the required systems to handle all those applying for these passports online.