Uganda is today set to commemorate the International Anti-corruption day amid calls for citizens to own the fight against the vice.

According to the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index for 2021, Uganda scored27 out of 100, which is below the Sub-Saharan average of 33 points, and below the global average of 43 points.

The study that used information from 13 global sources, targeted a total of 189 countries 49 of them in Africa.

The national commemorative event set to be held in Ibanda district will be presided over by the minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Nobert Mao who will represent the president.

Addressing the media ahead of the day earlier this week, the Inspector General of Government, Beti Kamya admitted that eradicating corruption cannot happen in one day, calling for continued and active involvement of the public in the fight against the vice.

The day is running under the theme “Citizens must own the war against corruption, it is their war”.

International Anti-Corruption Day is observed on December 9 every year. It serves as a reminder to citizens to actively speak out and fight against corruption in their lives.

The day was declared by the United Nations to bring attention to the need to adopt an anti-corruption stance.