

Ugandans in Southern Africa return home today aboard a repatriation Uganda Airlines flight.

According to the presidential press secretary Don Wanyama, the group that also has former Chief Justice Benjamin Odoki is expected upon arrival to go through the set protocols including the 14-day quarantine.

Last week, the government received about 100 Ugandans who were stranded in Afghanistan and another group of 30 Ugandans who had been stuck in Sudan.

As a preventive measure to contain the transmission of COVID-19, government in March shut down all borders including the airport which left several Ugandans stranded in foreign countries.

After several calls and an outcry by the affected Ugandans, Cabinet in May approved the return of some 2,400 Ugandans in 66 foreign countries.