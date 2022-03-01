By Benjamin Jumbe

The ministry of foreign affairs has urged Ugandans stuck in Ukraine to update their contact information.

This is contained in the latest advisory following recent fighting which erupted in the country.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the ministry through its public diplomacy department says it has instructed its missions in Berlin, Moscow, and the honorary consul of Hungary to keep in constant contact with Ugandans in Ukraine until a workable solution is found.

The ministry further states that it is working with international partners to find a viable solution however expressing concern over the lack of travel documents by some Ugandans in Ukraine to facilitate their crossing to neighboring countries.